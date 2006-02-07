ESPN Devoted To Duke/Carolina

ESPN is taking full court press to a whole new level.

The sports net/franchise is training all its networks and delivery systems on the North Carolina/Duke game March 4, the first time it has covered a single event with "every ESPN entity," in what it calls the launch of a new "Full Circle" franchise for blanket coverage of marquee events.

It's own form of March madness will include coverage of the game from the Duke student section--the Cameron Crazies--on college sports net ESPNU, coverage from an above-the-rim camera on ESPN2, and stat-heavy broadband coverage on ESPN360.

In addition there will be replays of past games on ESPN Classic, Duke/Carolina trivia delivered to mobile phones--ESPN just issued its branded phone lsat weekend--and a big preview in ESPN Magazine.

"We plan to build the Full Circle concept by applying similar blanket coverage to future events,” said John Skipper, ESPN executive vice president, content.