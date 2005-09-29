ESPN Deportes Scores 1st National Deal
By Ben Grossman
ESPN Deportes reached an agreement Thursday with Dish Network to be carried on its Latino tier, marking the first national distribution agreement for ESPN’s fledgling 24-hour Spanish-language sports network.
Dish will begin carrying ESPN Deportes on Friday, in advance of Sunday’s 49ers-Cardinals football game in Mexico City, which marks the first NFL regular-season contest played outside the country.
