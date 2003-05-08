ESPN defends rate hike

ESPN defended itself against MSO criticism of its latest annual license-fee increase

with a fact sheet released Tuesday that talked up the benefits that affiliates

derive from ESPN and its various sibling networks.

ESPN and ABC Sports president George Bodenheimer told Tuesday's Senate

Commerce Committee hearing on cable rates, "ESPN is a major contributor to

cable's success."

According to the fact sheet, the various ESPN networks "will generate almost

three-quarters of a billion dollars" in local ad revenues this year for

operators.

Operators pay about $11 per month, per subscriber for basic-cable programming,

ESPN reported, of which more than $4 per month, per subscriber is recouped by

local ad sales.

For ESPN alone, Bodenheimer said, local ad sales "offset a significant

portion of the wholesale cost" to operators via the affiliate fees. "As a

result, the net wholesale cost for ESPN is about $1 per sub, per

month," he added.