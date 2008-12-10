ESPN Declines Comment On Arena League Skipping 2009

The economic troubles continue to assail the sports world, as ESPN is declining to comment on reports that the Arena Football League, in which it has a minor, non-management financial interest, will cease operations for the 2009 season.



"We have always admired the AFL's fan-first philosophy, but we have no comment on their business activity," said an ESPN spokesperson on Wednesday.



Multiple news outlets are reporting the indoor football league will look to return in 2010.



The news comes as several television sports properties are cutting back in the wake of the flailing economy.



A read through Wednesday’s edition of the definitive sports trade publication, The Sports Business Daily, includes reports of layoffs at the National Football League, DirecTV dumping its NASCAR Hot Pass package and Fox losing its Major League Baseball pre-game show.