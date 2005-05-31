ESPN Creates Ombudsman

ESPN has created an ombudsman post and named Washington Post sports editor George Solomon to be the first one, starting July 1.

Solomon, under an 18-month deal, will pen--or mouse, or cursor, as it were--an online column at least once a month on ESPN.com that will be accessible from the front page of the site.

Solomon, who will continue to write a Sunday sports column for Post, will critique sports news and information coverage and decisionmaking, as well as "occasionally, programming outside the news and information genre."



Solomon's son, Aaron, produces Around the Horn for ESPN, which features the wit and wisdom of a sports columnists.

