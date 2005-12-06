ESPN Covers BCS Hearing

The Bowl Championship Series is coming under congressional scrutiny Wednesday in a hearing in the Senate Subcommittee on Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Some in Congress are concerned about the fundamental fairness of the series, which has been criticized for some of the schools that have been excluded from a shot at the national championship game, and they want to explore different ways to determine a national Division 1 college football champion.

ESPN will cover the hearing, which will be the second time it has done so. (The first was the hearing on steriods in baseball.)

The change would have implications for TV rights, since one proposal is a playoff series that could add high-profile games to a TV BCS package.