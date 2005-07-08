ESPN Communications Taps Two
ESPN Communications has named Bill Hofheimer director, media relations. Previously managing editor of Walt Disney World Media Relations, he will take on responsibility for NFL publicity in addition to other assignments.
Tilea Coleman has been named senior publicist with a focus on communications efforts for college sports cable net ESPNU and other college sports programming.
Coleman had been with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as manager of communications.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.