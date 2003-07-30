ESPN, Comcast reach HD deal
ESPN and Comcast Corp. announced Thursday that they reached a carriage deal for ESPN's
high-definition service.
ESPN HD is already up and running, so the service will be available to
HD-enabled Comcast subscribers immediately.
ESPN HD will likely be offered on Comcast's free HD tier, which currently
includes broadcast networks, Comcast SportsNet HD and, for subscribers, Home Box Office and
Showtime.
