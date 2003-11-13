ESPN, Comcast, Falcons Hand Out Sports Gear

ESPN Zone Tuesday teamed up with the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, Comcast Corp. and FalconsVision to distribute sports equipment to Atlanta-area Boys & Girls Clubs.

U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona, Falcons players and ESPN executives were on hand to present the gear. The donations were part of ESPN’s Play Your Way Sports Gear Drive, a national youth fitness initiative that collects new and gently used sports equipment to promote physically active lifestyles among Boys & Girls Clubs.

ESPN also presented a financial contribution earmarked for the purchase of more equipment.