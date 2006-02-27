ESPN Classic Gets British Accent

ESPN Classic is now playing for the Brits. The network launches in the U.K. March 13, ESPN Inc. said Monday.

ESPN Classic provides a programming mix of vintage sports games, great moments in sports history, interviews, movies, documentaries and more. Present-day analysis of classic sports events often accompanies programming, and some live sporting events are featured.

Said Lynne Franks, managing director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, ESPN International, in a statement, “The new channel has been specially created for the U.K. market and will build on the success we have enjoyed with our U.K. programming syndication division and football portal ESPNsoccernet.”

Programming scheduled to run on ESPN Classic includes the 2003 Rugby World Cup competition (England beat Australia); a film on the 1948 England Olympics; a documentary series on English football legends; and Four Minutes, a film on runner Roger Bannister, who broke the four-minute-mile barrier in 1954.

ESPN Classic can currently be seen by more than 16 million subscribers in over 40 countries.