ESPN Cancels Quite Frankly
By Ben Grossman
ESPN has cancelled Quite Frankly, a nightly talk show hosted by Steven A. Smith since its August 2005 inception. The show’s finale was to air Friday night.
The show was once looked upon as a possibility to fill the late-night talk show void that ESPN has long considered.
Smith will stay with the network in other roles, including hosting four interview specials tied to major sporting events and appearing on network flagship highlight show SportsCenter and NBA programming.
