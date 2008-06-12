ESPN Buys Student Sports

ESPN is going back to high school.

The cable sports network acquired Student Sports, a Torrance, Calif.-based producer of high-school sports events and programming for digital media.

Its assets include StudentSports.com and DyeStat.com and 160 events. Those assets will be folded into ESPN Rise, the company's new high-school initiative.

ESPN also said it signed a content-sharing deal with SPARQ, the athletic training company. Its minicamps are among the events represented by Student Sports.