ESPN building new broadband service

Chicago - ESPN will create video content to be streamed from local cable headends this fall in an online initiative dubbed ESPN Broadband.

ESPN unveiled plans on Monday to translate video from some of its shows and make it available for viewing with high-speed cable modems only to help promote the value of broadband. ESPN President George Bodenheimer outlined plans for the initiative during remarks at the opening session of the NCTA Show.

Business plans for the initiative remain uncertain, according to an ESPN spokesman, who said the service might remain free or could be made available on a subscription basis with operators paying licensing fees or sharing revenue with ESPN. The impetus for the idea came from discussions with cable operators, the spokesman said.

ESPN has floated the idea of streaming portions of SportsCenter in the past. - Richard Tedesco