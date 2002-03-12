ESPN on the Brink of ratings success

ESPN scored a hit with its first original movie, A Season on the

Brink, nabbing a 3.5 rating for its premiere March 10.

An edited version aired on ESPN2, where it earned a 0.6 rating.

Also Sunday night, Turner Network Television earned a 3.2 rating for its

telecast of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the best rating since TNT

started airing the event in 1998.

TNT finished last week with a 1.8 average rating in prime time, good enough

for third place behind Lifetime Television (2.4) and Nickelodeon (1.9). Lifetime

notched a 3.2 for its movie Patron Saint of Liars March 6.

TBS Superstation and USA Network each earned 1.5 ratings in prime time. ESPN

finished the week with a 1.2 prime time average.

Fox News Channel swept Cable News Network again in both prime time and total

day.

Fox News earned a 1.3 in prime time, compared with CNN's 0.9. The margin was

closer in total day, with Fox News scoring a 0.8 versus CNN's

0.6.