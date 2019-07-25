ESPN Brings Back ‘The Ocho’ With Live Cornhole Tourney

ESPN is bringing the fictional ESPN8: The Ocho back to real life as a stunt on Aug. 7.

Programming on what is usually ESPN2 (once known as The Deuce) will include the 2019 WCO World Cornhole Championship, the first live event on The Ocho, inspired by the 2004 film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

The Dodgeball film will start and conclude the network’s programming and at 2 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The ersatz channel is being sponsored by State Farm.

This is the third time ESPN has programmed The Ocho on ESPN2.

Other programming on the Ocho includes spikeball, axe throwing, stone skipping, cherry pit spitting and lawn mower racing.

The network takeover will be backed on multiple platforms. ESPN.com will provide tips for playing some of the games being shown on TV, some with step-by-step instructions. ESPN the Magazine will have a sit-down interview with Tony Gemignani, known as the LeBron of pizza acrobatics. ESPN social media will feature highlights and videos from The Ohco.

