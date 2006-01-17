ESPN Benches Hollywood

ESPN is cancelling ESPN Hollywood, the daily sports/entertainment hybrid that currently airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The show will air its last episode Jan. 26.

The half-hour news magazine show, which debuted August 15, 2005, focused on the entertainment side of sports and was hosted by Thea Andrews and Mario Lopez.

"We were pleased with ESPN Hollywood’s ability to capture the cross currents of sports and entertainment, but our research and the ratings clearly suggest that a daily show may have been too much," said John Skipper, ESPN executive VP of content, in a statement.

The show will be replaced beginning Jan. 30 by TheBest of Mike and Mike, a televised version of the ESPN Radio morning show.