ESPN Beefs Up Steroid Expertise

In yet another sad commentary on the state of the sports world today, ESPN hired two reporters that it said are “best-known for their work uncovering performance-enhancing drugs in sports stories.”

ESPN is adding Mark Fainaru-Wada of the San Francisco Chronicle and T.J. Quinn of the New York Daily News to its Enterprise Unit. Both have reported on the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO), and Fainaru-Wada was one of the two authors of the Game of Shadows book about Barry Bonds.

“The experience and sources Mark and T.J. have reporting on the illegal use of performance-enhancing drugs are qualities that will help them to cover all aspects of the sports world,” said Vince Doria, ESPN’s senior vice president and director of news.

The duo will report for all of ESPN’s platforms, including TV, radio, the Web and ESPN-The Magazine.

Fainaru-Wada will be based out of San Francisco and Quinn will work from New York. Both start their new roles Nov. 26.