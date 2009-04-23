ESPN and Disney To Release First Sports-Based Theatrical In Digital 3D

Top X Games stars will be featured in the first sports-themed 3D film this summer, from ESPN Films and Disney. X Games 3D the Movie will be shown in 3D digital theatres around the country starting August 21.

The film is being directed by Award-winner Steve Lawrence (Down the Barrel) and features stars like Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White, four-time X Games skateboard vert-ramp gold medalist Bob Burnquist and other action sports stars.

"ESPN is extremely proud to join Disney in bringing the 3D experience to action sports fans," said ESPN Films SVP Ron Semiao in a statement. "The proximity of the cameras to the action combined with the amazing performances by the athletes provides a jaw-dropping, storytelling encounter for fans of all ages."

The full-length feature will delve into the dramas and personal sacrifices of athletes who pursue success at the X Games.

X Games 3D the Movie is one of 18 upcoming Disney Digital 3D releases.