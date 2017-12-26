ESPN Analyst Edwards Set to Retire

Long-time analyst Jeannine Edwards plans to retire from ESPN after covering the Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29.

Edwards joined ESPN as a horse racing analyst in 1995 and added college football and basketball to her portfolio. Nine years ago, she started reporting for ESPN and later became a full-time Sports Center bureau reporter.

“I’ve made this decision after a lot of thought and careful consideration,” said Edwards on ESPN’s website. She indicated she was offered a new contract with ESPN. “It wasn’t easy, and I still can’t believe I’m saying the word ‘retire,’ but I felt the time was right.”

Edwards said highlights of her career included covering Duke-North Carolina in college basketball, Ohio State-Michigan in football and American Pharoah winning horseracing’s Triple Crown.