ESPN Adds Up to Five Big 12 College Football Games

ESPN and ESPN2 will begin carrying up to five college football games from the Big 12 Conference as part of a new sub-licensing agreement with Fox Sports Net.

Fox previously distributed the games to TBS as part of a recently-concluded five-year arrangement.

The new one-year deal will kick off Saturday, September 15 with ESPN airing Florida State vs. Colorado at 10 p.m. ET.

Other Big 12 dates on ESPN or ESPN2 are October 6, 20 and November 3. October 13 is also a possibility for a fifth game, according to ESPN.

The match-ups for these dates will be selected 12 days out and aired in primetime.