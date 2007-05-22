ESPN Adds Up to Five Big 12 College Football Games
By Ben Grossman
ESPN and ESPN2 will begin carrying up to five college football games from the Big 12 Conference as part of a new sub-licensing agreement with Fox Sports Net.
Fox previously distributed the games to TBS as part of a recently-concluded five-year arrangement.
The new one-year deal will kick off Saturday, September 15 with ESPN airing Florida State vs. Colorado at 10 p.m. ET.
Other Big 12 dates on ESPN or ESPN2 are October 6, 20 and November 3. October 13 is also a possibility for a fifth game, according to ESPN.
The match-ups for these dates will be selected 12 days out and aired in primetime.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.