Espinel Confirmed as IP Enforcement Coordinator

The Senate Thursday night confirmed Victoria Espinel as the

country's first IP Enforcement Coordinator.

Espinel told Senate Judiciary Committee members at her confirmationhearing last month that one of the first issues she will need to grapple

with is balancing network neutrality and piracy protection.

Espinel said she knew there was a tension between those two

aims, but thought there didn't have to be. She said she believed there was a

way to insure an open Internet, leave room for reasonable network management

and still make sure the Internet was not being used for the distribution of

"all types of illegal content," including pirated material.

The White House IP post, which will coordinate enforcement

of intellectual property laws by various government agencies, was created by

the Pro-IPAct.

"Ms. Espinel has the opportunity to improve enforcement

and promotion of IP rights in the U.S.

and abroad," said Dr. Mark Esper, executive VP of the U.S. Chamber of

Commerce's Global

Intellectual Property

Center, in a statement.

"Her extensive background and expertise in these areas will be crucial as

she works to protect the creative and innovative industries that help drive our

economic growth. This action by the Senate is a historic step in recognizing the

importance of America's

innovative and creative economy."