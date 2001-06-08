Esbin takes FCC cable post

Barbara S. Esbin has been named associate chief of the FCC's Cable Services Bureau.

She begins her new job July 15. Esbin returns to the FCC from Washington law firm Dow, Lohnes & Albertson, where she has been a partner specializing in regulatory policy advice and strategic planning for communications companies. "Her skills and knowledge will be invaluable as we address the policy implications of emerging technologies," said Cable Bureau Chief Ken Ferree.

Before leaving the FCC in 1999, her primary responsibilities included advising commissioners and senior staff on regulatory issues arising from cable provision of Internet and other advanced information services, cable entry into telecommunications markets and other regulatory issues affecting cable operators.

Prior to that, Esbin served in various senior positions in both the Wireless and Common Carrier Bureaus. Esbin is the author of Internet Over Cable: Defining the Future in Terms of the Past. She is a graduate of Antioch College and of the Duke University School of Law.

- Bill McConnell