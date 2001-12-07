E!'s Revealed reveals higher ratings
E! Entertainment Television harvested a solid 0.8 Nielsen Media Research
rating for the Dec. 5 debut episode of its new interview series, Revealed
with Jules Asner.
The premiere profiled actor George Clooney, and it was E!'s highest-rated
series premiere.
The second episode, on actress Julia Roberts, aired immediately after the
premiere and earned a 1.0 rating.
