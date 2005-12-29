E!'s Harris To Co-Host ABC's Dancing

E! News correspondent Samantha Harris will replace Lisa Canning as co-host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, joining Tom Bergeron when the series returns for a second spin from 8-10 p.m. Jan. 5.

Harris, who will also appear on a live, Friday half-hour results show, beginning at 8 p.m. Jan. 6, has also served as a correspondent for THS Investigates and has appeared as a host for Extra, The Next Joe Millionaire and ABC Access.

Her acting credits include roles in D3: The Mighty Ducks, George of the Jungle, Beautiful, Surviving Gilligan’s Island and CSI.