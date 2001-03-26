Errata: Wolf's comments out of context

Television producer/writer Dick Wolf said last week comments made by Dream Works' partner Jeffrey Katzenberg that a possible Writers Guild of America strike would bankrupt the industry are "ludicrous, incendiary, counter-productive and an insult to the intelligence of working writers." But because of editors' errors Wolf's comments were placed in the March 26 edition of Broadcasting & Cable as if he were responding to Disney President Bob Iger's warning the networks choose fewer scripted program if a strike threat remains. Wolf said, "I agree with Bob Iger's statement, which I don't think is a threat but a realistic assessment. . . " Wolf is a member of both the writers' and producers' guilds.