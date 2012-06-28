Ernie Anastos Moves Off WNYW Late News

Ernie Anastos, a fixture in New York news, is moving off WNYW New York's 10 p.m. newscast, but will remain on the 5 p.m. show. Greg Kelly moves from Good Day New York co-anchor to anchor of the 6 p.m. broadcast, and co-anchor, with Dari Alexander, of the 10 p.m.

Starting July 2, Dave Price, recently serving as weather anchor and features reporter on the CBS Early Show, comes on board to co-anchor the morning show with Rosanna Scotto.

Price did weather for Good Day New York from 1999-2003.

WNYW is owned by Fox. Fox did not give a clear reason why Anastos is moving off the 10 p.m. newscast, but a Fox Television Stations spokesperson said he would have more time to focus on his "Positively Ernie" specials, which spotlight upbeat news in DMA No. 1.

"Dave Price is an extremely talented and experienced morning news personality," said Lew Leone, VP and GM of WNYW. "The moment he became available it was clear to me that he would be a great addition to our team. The Good Day New York viewers will appreciate his charm, sense of humor and intelligence as they start their day with Fox 5."