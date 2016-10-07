Erik Schrader Named VP, GM of Raycom’s Cleveland Duopoly

Erik Schrader, general manager of Media General’s WIAT in Birmingham, Alabama, is moving to Cleveland, where he will head Raycom’s CBS affiliate WOIO and MyNetwork affiliate WUAB as the duopoly's vice president and general manager.

Before joining WIAT in 2015, Schrader was president and general manager of KSNW, Media General’s NBC affiliate in Wichita, Kansas. Before that, Schrader held news director positions in markets including Savannah, Georgia and New Haven, Connecticut.

“We were looking for a person with contemporary skills in building TV and digital audiences, plus a proven ability to foster an inclusive culture for us in Cleveland,” said group VP Don Richards. “Erik’s experience in all of these areas, combined with his genuine love and passion for the business, add up to the perfect match."