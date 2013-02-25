Eric Thomas Named Nexstar GM in Lubbock

Eric Thomas has been named vice president and general

manager at KLBK Lubbock, the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate. He will also oversee

Nexstar's joint operating agreement with Mission Broadcasting's KAMC-TV (ABC).

He starts March 4 and succeeds Greg McAlister atop the stations.





Thomas will report to Brian Jones, co-COO at Nexstar.





Thomas began his career as an account executive at those

stations. From 2000 to 2008, he was general sales manager at KTAB ('00-'04) and

KAMC-KLBK ('04-'08). Since 2008, he has been vice president and general manager

of KTAB-KRBC in Abilene/Sweetwater, Texas.





"Eric has deep ties to the local community, and a

proven record of delivering unparalleled service to local viewers while leading

teams that deliver highly effective marketing solutions for local and national

advertisers," said Jones. "We are confident that his depth of

expertise, strong client relationships and dedication to those local

communities where he's managed station operations will prove to be important

attributes to his success in Lubbock."





Thomas said he was eager to return to where his career

began. "I look forward to working with the exceptional team of

broadcasters, the station's advertisers and the local community to drive

continued viewership growth while delivering superior marketing solutions to

local and national advertisers," he said.



