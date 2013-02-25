Eric Thomas Named Nexstar GM in Lubbock
Eric Thomas has been named vice president and general
manager at KLBK Lubbock, the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate. He will also oversee
Nexstar's joint operating agreement with Mission Broadcasting's KAMC-TV (ABC).
He starts March 4 and succeeds Greg McAlister atop the stations.
Thomas will report to Brian Jones, co-COO at Nexstar.
Thomas began his career as an account executive at those
stations. From 2000 to 2008, he was general sales manager at KTAB ('00-'04) and
KAMC-KLBK ('04-'08). Since 2008, he has been vice president and general manager
of KTAB-KRBC in Abilene/Sweetwater, Texas.
"Eric has deep ties to the local community, and a
proven record of delivering unparalleled service to local viewers while leading
teams that deliver highly effective marketing solutions for local and national
advertisers," said Jones. "We are confident that his depth of
expertise, strong client relationships and dedication to those local
communities where he's managed station operations will prove to be important
attributes to his success in Lubbock."
Thomas said he was eager to return to where his career
began. "I look forward to working with the exceptional team of
broadcasters, the station's advertisers and the local community to drive
continued viewership growth while delivering superior marketing solutions to
local and national advertisers," he said.
