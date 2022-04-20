Eric Strong Named Fox Soul Senior VP
By Michael Malone published
Focus on strategy for media executive
Eric Strong has been named senior VP of strategic initiatives at Fox Soul. He has been senior VP of media platforms and strategic partnerships at e-commerce platform Knocking.
“The very talented teams in programming and distribution have created a Fox Soul product that is worth crowing about,” said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development, Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run. “Eric's job now is to promote this amazing streaming channel to the advertising community.”
Prior to Knocking, Strong was a consultant for AccuWeather Network. Previously, Strong was senior account executive of advertiser sales for the Tennis Channel. He also worked at Rentrak, and began his media career as VP of sales at Warner Brothers/Lorimar Television/Lorimar-Telepictures.
Also: Fox Soul‘s James DuBose Eyes Profit After Expanding Viewership
“I couldn't have asked for a better environment,” he said. “Fox Soul is a business opportunity because it provides uplifting, fun and informative content to a multicultural audience backed by insights gained over a decades-long relationship with African-American viewers. It's our perspective and our truth, as viewed through the lens of our shared experiences.”
An ad-supported streaming network, Fox Soul launched early in 2020. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.