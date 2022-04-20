Eric Strong Named Fox Soul Senior VP

Eric Strong has been named senior VP of strategic initiatives at Fox Soul. He has been senior VP of media platforms and strategic partnerships at e-commerce platform Knocking.

“The very talented teams in programming and distribution have created a Fox Soul product that is worth crowing about,” said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development, Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run. “Eric's job now is to promote this amazing streaming channel to the advertising community.”

Prior to Knocking, Strong was a consultant for AccuWeather Network. Previously, Strong was senior account executive of advertiser sales for the Tennis Channel. He also worked at Rentrak, and began his media career as VP of sales at Warner Brothers/Lorimar Television/Lorimar-Telepictures.

Also: Fox Soul‘s James DuBose Eyes Profit After Expanding Viewership

“I couldn't have asked for a better environment,” he said. “Fox Soul is a business opportunity because it provides uplifting, fun and informative content to a multicultural audience backed by insights gained over a decades-long relationship with African-American viewers. It's our perspective and our truth, as viewed through the lens of our shared experiences.”

An ad-supported streaming network, Fox Soul launched early in 2020. ■