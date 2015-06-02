Eric Land Signs on to Run Sinclair’s Birmingham Stations

Eric Land has been named general manager of Sinclair’s WBMA-WTTO-WABM in the Birmingham-Anniston-Tuscaloosa, Ala. market. Land, former general manager at WTLV-WJXX Jacksonville, will also oversee WDBB, which simulcasts WTTO's programming.

"Eric brings over 20 years of senior-level leadership experience and over 20 years of broadcast experience to his new role,” said Steve Marks, co-chief operating officer at Sinclair. “In his previous positions, he achieved record revenue and ratings growth for his stations as well as community recognition. We are excited to welcome him to Sinclair."

Land ran Gannett’s WTLV-WJXX from 2012 to 2014. From 2009 to 2012, he was the president and CEO of Walkabout Air Aviation in Tampa, and from 2006 to 2009 was the chief operating officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to that, Land held general manager posts at WFLA Tampa, WIAT Birmingham and WGRZ Buffalo, among others.

"I am looking forward to working with the talented team of professionals in Birmingham," he said. "Combined with Sinclair television group's reach, scale and leadership, we plan to build enhanced value for our viewers, valued clients and the communities that make-up the Birmingham-Tuscaloosa-Anniston markets utilizing not only over-the-air television but our vast array of digital and mobile capabilities."

Birmingham is DMA No. 43. WBMA is an ABC affiliate, WTTO a CW and WABM a MyNetworkTV station. Stephen Mumblow owns the latter two, with Sinclair operating them.