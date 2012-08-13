Eric Land Named GM of WTLV-WJXX Jacksonville

Gannett has named Eric Land president and GM of WTLV-WJXX Jacksonville.

Land replaces Dodie Cantrell-Bickley, who retired at the end of June.

The former president and GM of WFLA Tampa has also held that post with WIAT Birmingham and WGRZ Buffalo. Land is a former COO of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He most recently served as president/CEO of Walkabout Air Aviation.

"Eric brings a rich and diverse background of innovation and experience to our duopoly in Jacksonville," said Lynn Beall, executive VP of Gannett Broadcasting. "He possesses strong leadership abilities and dynamic business skills that will benefit both WTLV and WJXX. Eric knows how to build brands and has a proven track record of taking major market stations to new levels."