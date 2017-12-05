Ergen Steps Down as CEO

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen has relinquished his post as CEO and will be succeeded by Erik Carlson, who will continue to report to Ergen.



Ergen will be devoting more of his attention to Dish’s wireless business, the company said.



Under Carlson, who had been president and COO, Dish will take on a group structure built around Dish TV, Sling TV and the company’s wireless business.



Reporting to Carlson will be:



· Brian Neylon, named executive VP, group president, Dish TV.



· Warren Schlichting, who becomes executive VP, group president Sling TV.



· John Swieringa succeeds Carlson as COO for Dish.



· Vivek Khemka becomes executive VP and chief technology officer.



Carlson has been with Dish since 1995.



“With more than 20 years’ experience at Dish, Erik brings a complete understanding of the business opportunities both Dish TV and Sling TV possess,” said Ergen. “I have every confidence that under Erik’s leadership our new organizational structure will deliver value for Dish TV and Sling TV and will aid our entry into wireless.”



Neylon had been executive VP, customer acquisitions and retention at Dish.



Schlichting had been executive VP, marketing programming and media sales. He will retain oversight of the Dish Media Sales and programming departments.



