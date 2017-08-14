Sling TV Shakes Up Top Management

Sling TV is undergoing a management shake-up, with the over-the-top pioneer now under the purview of parent Dish Network's president and chief operating officer Erik Carlson, as longtime CEO Roger Lynch leaves to become CEO of online music service Pandora. The Sling TV management changes are effective Aug. 31.

"Erik is positioned to fully support and grow our enterprise's portfolio, including our Sling TV asset, as we work to connect 100 percent of the country through satellite, OTT, wireless and even digital over-the-air offerings," Dish chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen said in a statement. "Our company has built incredible assets from satellite, broadband, and streaming technologies, to a fleet of in-home experts and software development. We will continue to leverage those assets to be tuned in to the needs of our customers."

Carlson is a Dish veteran of over 20 years and oversees the company's day-to-day operations including human resources, operations and Information Technology, media sales, marketing, programming, acquisition and retention, finance and accounting organizations. Carlson will continue to report to Ergen.



