Ergen keeps pitching merger

EchoStar Communications Corp. chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen came off cool

and confident Wednesday as he pitched his proposed $26 billion merger with

Hughes Electronics Corp. before a group of occasionally skeptical, occasionally

sycophantic Washington, D.C., lawyers.

"If this is not a good deal for consumers, then [regulators] should not allow

this merger," Ergen said. "But I am convinced that it is because I talk to my

customers every day and I know that the economics of putting the two companies

together will allow us to have lower prices than we otherwise would and have

more services than we otherwise would."

Still, at least two lawyers at the Federal Communications Bar Association's

luncheon questioned Ergen on his business practices and his treatment of

broadcasters.

Ergen responded: "It's frustrating to me that your clients oppose the merger

but expect us to deny the law of physics" and provide more spectrum to local

broadcasters than is available.

Ergen ended up turning that complaint into another reason to justify the

merger because combining the two companies would mean greater spectrum

efficiencies and more space for more programming.

Ergen also gave the audience a hint of his secret to success: "We're proud at

EchoStar that our average rate of increase over the last five years has been 2

percent, lower than the rate of inflation. Cable in that same period of time is

three times the rate of inflation," he said. "My poor employees have to sleep

two to a room so that we don't have to raise rates. There ain't a cable

executive in the world that sleeps two to a room. I sleep with my truck

drivers."