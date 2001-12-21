Ergen, Hartenstein defend deal

The proposed merger between EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc.

parent Hughes Electronics Corp. will benefit rural customers, EchoStar chairman

Charlie Ergen and DirecTV chairman Eddy Hartenstein wrote Thursday to members of

the Congressional Rural Caucus.

'We believe the merger will enable the new company to offer even more

benefits to consumers in rural America than currently available,' Ergen and

Hartenstein wrote.

'For example, the efficiencies resulting from the merger will allow the

combined company to provide more than 100 metropolitan areas with their local

channels and at least one metropolitan area in each state with their local

broadcast channels delivered via satellite,' they added.

They continued, 'More high-definition TV programming and new interactive

services will also be available than would be possible without the merger. In

addition, the merger will create the economies of scale necessary to offer more

competitive prices for programming and to launch a competitively priced

high-speed Internet-access service in rural America, which helps to close the

digital divide.'

Nearly 90 members of the CRC signed letters to Attorney General John Ashcroft

and Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell Wednesday urging

them to 'rigorously scrutinize the proposed merger' and to 'attach appropriate

consumer protections.'