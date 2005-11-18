ER Spoils CBS Hat Trick

CBS was the top broadcast network in the sought-after 18- to 49-year-old demographic in Thursday’s prime time, according to Nielsen fast national data.

Survivor and CSI helped CBS win the first two hours of prime time, but for the second week, NBC’s ER squeaked past CBS’ Without a Trace in the hotly contested 10-11 pm. slot.

Overall, CBS averaged a 7.6 rating/20 share in the demo, easily beating the night’s No. 2, NBC, which averaged a 5.1/13. Fox (2.3/6) was next, followed by ABC (2.2/6), The WB (2.05) and UPN (1.5/4).

Survivor posted a 6.3/17 from 8-9 p.m., topping NBC’s Joey (3.2/9) and Will & Grace (3.8/10) sitcom duo. Fox’s The O.C. grabbed a 2.7/7; The WB’s Smallville ticked up slightly week-to-week, to 2.5/7; and ABC’s Alias did a 2.1/5. UPN’s Everybody Hates Chris managed a 2.0/6 from 8-8:30, followed by Love Inc. (1.5/4).

In the 9-10 hour, CSI notched a tidy 9.9/24 that was twice as high as the franchise drama’s nearest competitor, NBC’s The Apprentice (4.9/12). On ABC, Primetime posted a 1.9/5; Fox’s Reunion posted a 1.8/4; The WB’s Everwood notched a 1.4/4; and UPN offered up Eve (1.2/3) from 8-8:30 and Cuts (1.1/3) from 8:30-9.

Time slot rivals ER and Trace both improved week-to-week at 10-11 p.m. ER scored a 6.9/18, up from 6.7 a week ago. Trace was No. 2 in the slot, at 6.6/17, up from 6.3/17 last week. ABC’s second airing of a Primetime on Thursday drew a 2.5/6.