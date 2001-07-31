ER 's Martin goes to Court
Former ER star Kellie Martin has joined the cast of midseason ABC
drama The Court, opposite Sally Field, Variety reports.
Martin replaces Alicia Witt (Cybill), who initially signed on to star
as a Supreme Court clerk. ABC picked up the show as a midseason entry, but Witt
departed the series earlier this summer.
Martin will inherit the role of Claudia Padgett, an ambitious young law clerk
who works under tough, liberal Supreme Court Justice Audrey Karlin (Field).
It's the first TV role for Martin since she departed ER in the
1999-2000 season. Her character was killed off during one of the hospital
drama's February sweeps episodes.
The Court will air Mondays at 10 p.m. after Monday Night Football
concludes its run.
