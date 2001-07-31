ER 's Martin goes to Court

Former ER star Kellie Martin has joined the cast of midseason ABC

drama The Court, opposite Sally Field, Variety reports.

Martin replaces Alicia Witt (Cybill), who initially signed on to star

as a Supreme Court clerk. ABC picked up the show as a midseason entry, but Witt

departed the series earlier this summer.

Martin will inherit the role of Claudia Padgett, an ambitious young law clerk

who works under tough, liberal Supreme Court Justice Audrey Karlin (Field).

It's the first TV role for Martin since she departed ER in the

1999-2000 season. Her character was killed off during one of the hospital

drama's February sweeps episodes.

The Court will air Mondays at 10 p.m. after Monday Night Football

concludes its run.