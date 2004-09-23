Equity Adds National Sales Force

Little Rock, Ark.-based Equity Broadcasting Corp. -- which owns 22 TV stations in 18 states and is hunting for more -- has brought in TOP Media Sales to handle national advertising, including groupwide buys for long-form ads (infomercials).

Top Media will sell under the name Rep Plus Television Sales Inc.

Equity already has its own local rep, Rep Plus Media Sales, to sell local time for its stations that don't have full-time sales staffs. Now, Rep Plus and Top Media will team to lick the sales platter clean, as it were.

Equity had been dividing its national sales between a small in-house team and TOP Media.

