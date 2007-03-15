Epstein Named VP, Digital Strategy, NBCU
David Blair Epstein has been named to Vice President of Digital Strategy at NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.
He will oversee and expand all NBCU domestic televisions endeavors and online properties. He will continue in his role as the online stie leader for Access Hollywood. Since 2006, Epstein has been the Director of Interactive for Access Hollywood and AccessHollywood.com.
Epstein will continue to be based in New York.
