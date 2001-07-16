Epstein departing PBS

Tom Epstein, vice president of communications at PBS, is leaving the service to become vice president of public affairs for Blue Shield of California in San Francisco.

Epstein departs on Friday, July 20 and starts his new job on Monday, August 27. Epstein had overseen media relations, public affairs, special events, and online and electronic communications at PBS.

Laura Nichols, senior vice president of communications, will assume many of Epstein's responsibilities. PBS President Pat Mitchell hired Nichols last April. Formerly she was communications director and spokeswoman for House Minority Leader Richard Gephardt (D-Mo.). - Paige Albiniak