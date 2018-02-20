Epix Signs Up Nancy Cotton As Executive VP, Original Programming

Epix said it has hired Nancy Cotton as executive VP, original programming.

Cotton, who had been president of Heyday TV USA, will report to Epix president Michael Wright and will be responsible for development and production of all scripted original series.

“I’ve known and had the pleasure of working with Nancy on many projects over the years, and she is one of the most skilled television executives in the business. Her taste, experience and talent relationships are first rate and a huge addition to our team,” said Wright. “We are fortunate to have Nancy join Epix at a time when the network is rapidly expanding, both its original programming and its distribution platforms, and her ability to attract and nurture great content will be vital to our growth.”

At Heyday TV, Cotton worked with David Heyman and oversaw series for broadcast, cable and streaming including Between Lines, a pilot order by NBC for 2018.

Previously she spent nine years as senior VP, creative affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios. She helped develop The Americans, The Chi, The Killing and Queen of the South. Before that she was head of TV for Mel Gibson’s Icon Productions.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Michael and the team at Epix to continue to build the network into a choice destination for creative talent, Cotton said. “Epix has a powerful reach that presents an incredible opportunity for fresh, compelling storytelling, and I’m beyond excited to hit the ground running.”