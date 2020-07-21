Epix Premieres Manson Docuseries ‘Helter Skelter: An American Myth’ July 26

Epix debuts Helter Skelter: An American Myth, a six-part series about Charles Manson, July 26. The premiere had initially been set for June 14.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter executive produce, along with Eli Frankel of Rogue Atlas Productions and Lesley Chilcott, who directs.

Manson’s followers committed nine murders around Los Angeles in the summer of 1969.

Helter Skelter “features never-before-accessed interviews from former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, weaving these original narratives with archival footage and newly-unearthed images,” said Epix. “It will upend what people think they know about this layered and complex story and cast an entirely new light on this Crime of the Century.”

The first episode reveals “the untold story of the enigmatic cult leader and his band of followers who did his bidding – even when it meant killing nine people in the summer of 1969,” in Epix’s words.

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television is producing.