Epix Orders First Series: Lionsgate's ‘Tough Trade'
The yet-to-launch Epix network has greenlit its first original series, Tough Trade, from channel partner Lionsgate.
The hourlong drama, set to debut in 2010, will join the movie roster on the Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Lionsgate jointly-owned multi-platform network, set to launch online in May and as a fulltime cable and satellite channel in October.
The show will revolve around the Tuckers, a three-generation Nashville music dynasty whose penchant for drink, debauchery and divorce has left them on the verge of bankruptcy.
