Epix Orders 'Fiasco' Docuseries

Epix has ordered six episodes of Fiasco to series. The docuseries adapts Leon Neyfakh's podcast of the same name. From Prologue Projects and Left/Right, Fiasco will tell the story of the Iran-Contra affair during Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

Fiasco will debut on Epix in 2021.

Neyfakh, Andrew Parsons and Steven Fisher are executive producers, along with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and John Marks for Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Neyfakh hosts the Fiasco podcast. He started his reporting career at the New York Observer before joining The Boston Globe. He wrote The Next Next Level, about the choice between life as an artist and the stability of a 9 to 5 job.

He also hosted the podcast Slow Burn, about Watergate.

Epix is part of MGM.