Epix Now Streaming Service on Roku, Amazon Fire TV

Epix’s streaming service, Epix Now, is available on Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV. Epix Now, which launched earlier this year, offers the network’s full library of original programming, movies and other content for $5.99 a month.

MGM owns Epix.

“Today’s announcement is part of an ongoing rollout of Epix Now, making our streaming service available to everyone no matter where or how they want to watch TV,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix. “We’re excited to launch on the Roku platform and Amazon Fire TV and can’t wait for new audiences to get access to and catch up on our premium programming.”

Epix original series include Get Shorty, Berlin Station, Deep State and upcoming Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker.

Roku and Amazon Fire TV subscribers will have access to all four Epix live channels and new features within the Epix Now app on supported devices.