Epix Names Rachel Brill to SVP Programming Role

Epix has named veteran programmer Rachel Brill senior vice president and head of programming, the network said Wednesday.



In her new role, Brill will be responsible for development and production of all Epix documentaries and unscripted series, said network officials.



Brill formerly worked at Turner Networks' TNT and TBS, where she worked developing unscripted content with Michael Wright, now Epix president, to whom she will report.



Most recently Brill co-created and executive produced RITUAL, a docuseries in partnership with ACE Media/NFLPA. She also worked at ZOO Productions and Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries.



“I’m thrilled to get to work with Rachel again,” said Wright in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have her joining the team. She’s an experienced and talented programming executive, and a terrific person, whose great taste and talent relationships will be invaluable to us as we build our original programming portfolio and expand the network’s distribution.”