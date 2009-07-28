Epix Gains Carriage on FiOS
Epix, the joint venture movie service from Paramount, MGM and Lionsgate, has snagged its first affiliate pact, landing a multiplatform rollout with Verizon's FiOS TV.
The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, will place Epix on FiOS's TV lineup as both a standard- and high-definition channel, via FiOS Internet, as well as through delivery on wireless devices and on the telco's on-demand platform.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.