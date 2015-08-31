Epix and Hulu Announce New Streaming Agreement

Hulu and Epix announced a multi-year digital streaming video-on-demand deal that brings new films from Lionsgate, MGM and Paramount to Hulu beginning Oct. 1.

The move brings more theatrical films to Hulu, which is owned by 21st Century Fox, Walt Disney Co. and Comcast.

Earlier on Sunday, Netflix said it would let its deal with Epix lapse.

“Hulu already offers some of the best and biggest titles in television programming, but our subscribers have been asking us for more, and more recent, big movies. We listened. Through this new deal with Epix, we are proud to now be able to offer a huge selection of the biggest blockbusters and premium films,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP, head of content for Hulu. “This is a landmark deal for Hulu and it marks a huge expansion for our offering of premium programming.”

Hulu will roll out new hit titles, library films and original programming from Epix through each year of the deal, bringing thousands of new theatrical releases and classic film titles to Hulu subscribers. New theatrical releases and original programming will be available in its digital streaming window, which begins 90 days after the start of the traditional pay television window.

“Hulu has become one of the most popular premium streaming services and Epix'sagreement is evidence of their understanding of the value that our blockbuster Hollywood films, deep library of classic film titles and original programming brings to consumers,” said Mark Greenberg, President and CEO of Epix. “We are excited to be partnering with Hulu, and share their commitment to providing viewers a truly premium experience, particularly as we enter the next phase of our network’s growth and development.”

At launch, blockbuster films such as Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek: Into Darkness, World War Z, Wolf of Wall Street, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Robocop, God’s Not Dead and more will become available to Hulu subscribers for the first time. Comedies including Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, Anchorman 2, and Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas as well as indie favorites such as In a World, All is Lost, and Much Ado About Nothing will also be available streaming this October.