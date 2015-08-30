Netflix Says It Will Let Epix Deal Expire

Netflix plan to let its deal with Epix expire at the end of September, which means subscribers will no longer get some high profile films including Hunger Games: Catching Fire, World War Z and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Netflix is looking to make more of the content it streams exclusive. Without the approximately 2,000 movies Epix gave it access to, it will be more dependent on its original content. Epix is looking to do business with multiple carriers in the streaming video on demand space. It is expected to announced a new deal with Hulu shortly.

In a blog post Sunday, Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, says the steaming on demand programmer wants newer movies, but that the Epix films are “widely available on cable and other subscription platforms at the same time as they are on Netflix and subject to the same drawn out licensing periods. Netflix is working on building its own slate of original movies, he said, working with stars and directors including Brad Pitt, Ricky Gervais, Judd Apatow, Angelina Jolie, Sofia Coppola and Adam Sandler.

“Just like we’ve changed the game for TV watchers by releasing entire seasons around the world at the same time, we have begun making movies that will premiere on Netflix globally and in some cases, simultaneously in theaters,” Sarandos said.

Netflix original signed an exclusive dea with Epix in 2010 that allowed streaming of Epix films 90 days after the appeared on Epix. The Netflix deal became non-execlusive in 2012 when Epix made a streaming deal with Amazon.com.

Epix is a joint venture of Viacom’s Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and LionsGate.