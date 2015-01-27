eOne Television’s John Morayniss Signs New Deal

John Morayniss has signed a new long-term deal to remain as CEO of Entertainment One Television.

The new deal will keep Morayniss as head of the studio’s TV business through 2018.

Since launching in 2008, eOne Television has grown from $100 million in revenue to more than $300 million. Under Morayniss, the Company’s investment in television content is up 600%, and production volume exceeded $250 million last year.

Recently, eOne acquired Paperny Entertainment and Force Four Entertainment and took a significant stake in The Mark Gordon Company to launch a television and film studio.

Morayniss joined eOne in 2008 when it acquired Blueprint Entertainment.